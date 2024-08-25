Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $41.07 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $41,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.32. 1,051,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,724. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $227.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

