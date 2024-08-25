Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Teleflex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.57.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.4 %

TFX traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.41. 181,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.51 and a 200 day moving average of $220.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

