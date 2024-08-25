Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. HSBC upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.