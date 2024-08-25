Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $29,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

TT traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.91. 871,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,324. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $355.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

