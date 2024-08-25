Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $36,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,830 shares of company stock valued at $42,643,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.6 %

SNPS stock traded down $8.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $539.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.14 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.56.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

