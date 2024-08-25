Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $21,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,288,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PACCAR by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,273 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $96.46. 1,771,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,815. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

