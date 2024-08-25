Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,200 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Celanese by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.13.

Celanese Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.97. 725,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,324. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

