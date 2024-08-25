Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 13,200 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 579,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $44,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $182,897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. 4,006,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

