Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,400 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after buying an additional 1,972,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $204,218,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equifax by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,514,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,051,000 after acquiring an additional 633,887 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,667,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.17. 479,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $303.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.