Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,500 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $38,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1,427.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.3 %

Bio-Techne stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.29. 530,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

