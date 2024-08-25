Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,700 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after purchasing an additional 159,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $305,543,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,335,000 after buying an additional 182,762 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.25. 871,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,307. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

