Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 249,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 47,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $117.56. 1,569,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,445. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.79.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

