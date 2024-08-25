Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,100 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $19,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 391,326 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 507.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 228.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2,194.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 31,996 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. 4,242,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,359. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.454 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.