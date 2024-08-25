Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,300 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 5,309.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 354.6% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $60.12. 2,069,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

