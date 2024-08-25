Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 7,700 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,298,000 after buying an additional 624,369 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 14.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,120,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,937 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,544,000 after purchasing an additional 297,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $156,455,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Avantor by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

