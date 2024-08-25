Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 900 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.90. 332,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,441. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.73.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Profile



IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

