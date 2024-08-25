Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $23,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 63,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Marvell Technology by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Marvell Technology by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,982,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,507,469. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

