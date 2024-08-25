Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,904 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $33,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Moderna by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Moderna by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $49,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,471,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,671,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $49,274.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,471,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,671,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,238 shares of company stock valued at $49,455,904 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.