Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 271.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD stock traded up $6.11 on Friday, reaching $119.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,523. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

