Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Acquires 6,611 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 884,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 21.7% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $65,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,502,000 after acquiring an additional 628,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,946,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,701,000 after purchasing an additional 567,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,121,000 after buying an additional 31,577 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,110,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 887,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,202,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

