Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.12 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and approximately $64.48 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $169.21 or 0.00263716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,163.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.56 or 0.00557263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00101811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00040369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00072488 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

