Moonbeam (GLMR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.61 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $164.08 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00042367 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,133,750,135 coins and its circulating supply is 894,986,804 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

