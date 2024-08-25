MovieBloc Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.59 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $52.76 million and $14.59 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,828,553,882 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a decentralized movie and content distribution platform founded by Peter Kim. Its mission is to solve problems caused by the domination of the theatre and home entertainment industry by conglomerates with its blockchain technology. The MBL token is used for economic activity in the MovieBloc ecosystem, including watching premium content, paying translators, donating to other participants, and rewarding users for reporting illegal content, rating films, and reviewing films. The creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access diverse films and content, and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community.”

