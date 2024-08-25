MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €268.30 ($298.11) and last traded at €266.10 ($295.67). 76,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €265.00 ($294.44).
MTU Aero Engines Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €249.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €233.86.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).
