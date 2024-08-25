Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Critical Comparison

Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Murano Global Investments and Full House Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Full House Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Full House Resorts has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.64%. Given Full House Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Full House Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A Full House Resorts -9.49% -31.04% -3.67%

Volatility & Risk

Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full House Resorts has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Full House Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murano Global Investments $350.27 million 0.25 -$8.71 million N/A N/A Full House Resorts $274.99 million 0.64 -$24.90 million ($0.72) -7.04

Murano Global Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Full House Resorts.

Summary

Murano Global Investments beats Full House Resorts on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murano Global Investments

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. It also offers online sports wagering services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

