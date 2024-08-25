Navcoin (NAV) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,038.61 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00081516 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00018383 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008175 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

