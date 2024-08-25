Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Calix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of Calix stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.19 and a beta of 1.76. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at $139,850,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 13,787.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

