NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.43 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43, Briefing.com reports. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NTES opened at $82.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22. NetEase has a 52 week low of $80.63 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.54%.
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
