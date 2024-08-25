NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $10.43 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $82.08 on Friday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $80.63 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

