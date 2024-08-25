NetMind Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.58 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $111.58 million and $12.08 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00004468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00247407 BTC.

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,862,562 tokens. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.91400012 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $12,392,854.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.