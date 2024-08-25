Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 490.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 605,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 431,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $8,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 341,343 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 21.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 956,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 168,573 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

