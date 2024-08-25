New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,435 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,634,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after buying an additional 115,978 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $123.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.47. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

