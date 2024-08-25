New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Synchrony Financial worth $23,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $182,739,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,892,000 after buying an additional 2,548,180 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after buying an additional 1,552,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,266,000 after buying an additional 674,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

