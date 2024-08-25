New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,508 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Johnson & Johnson worth $342,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 83,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.27. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $394.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

