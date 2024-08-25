New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,822 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of NetApp worth $29,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 72.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NetApp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

