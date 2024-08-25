New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Stifel Financial worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $84,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,794,000 after buying an additional 391,384 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,199,000 after purchasing an additional 191,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 151,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $9,840,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.54. The company had a trading volume of 415,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,009. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.