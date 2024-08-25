New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.80 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Fortive worth $23,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

