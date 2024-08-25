New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.25 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Republic Services worth $32,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $206.27 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $208.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

