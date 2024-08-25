New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $353.42 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $353,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $876.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,073. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $530.56 and a one year high of $896.67. The firm has a market cap of $388.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $850.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $786.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.