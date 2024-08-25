New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of UDR worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,137,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,242 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,897,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $43.30. 1,353,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,929. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

