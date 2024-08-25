New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,520 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 21,795 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Tapestry by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,238,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $296,212,000 after purchasing an additional 489,933 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,954,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $219,197,000 after buying an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,671,000 after acquiring an additional 140,347 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $102,531,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $79,352,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $41.66. 2,505,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,706. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

