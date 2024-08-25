New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Vistra worth $26,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $1,675,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vistra by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 633.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

