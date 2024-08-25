New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,209 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 664,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,209 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $31,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.38 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

