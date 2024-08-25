New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,988 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,988 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Corning worth $24,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Corning by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Corning by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 56,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

