New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,574 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,574 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $30,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 127,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,299,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $117.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $117.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,087 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.