New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 226 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.06. 803,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

