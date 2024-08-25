New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,500 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $21,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,691,000 after purchasing an additional 88,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,492,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,765,000 after buying an additional 166,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $8.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.04. The stock had a trading volume of 585,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.