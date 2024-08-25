New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 31,907 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,148 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,907 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $49,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.05.

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.24. The stock had a trading volume of 514,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

