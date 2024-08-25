New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,453 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,453 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Valero Energy worth $51,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.60. 769,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,341. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average of $155.42. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

