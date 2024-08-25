New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,256 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $34,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 135.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $132.93 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

